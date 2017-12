The shift away from signatures also hints at the fantasy we all pretended to believe: that signatures actually proved something.

Don’t take this too hard: Your autograph isn’t worth what it once was.

American Express, MasterCard and Discover have each announced that, starting in April, they will no longer require signatures on any U.S. and Canadian credit-card purchases. (Actually, American Express is making the change for all its transactions worldwide.)

Visa hasn’t announced any plans to do the same. But there’s speculation it may eventually do so.

That pretty much would fully evaporate what may be the most common reason U.S. consumers still bother writing signatures, which were once the most prominent symbol of our financial integrity and proof of our identity.

“Signatures may be going the way of the lava lamp,” said William McCracken, president of Phoenix Synergistics, a metro Atlanta-based consumer market-research company focused on the financial services.

“They will not be part of Gen Z. Signatures won’t be part of their stored memories.”

“The industry’s unspoken secret is that signatures on a credit-card receipt are relatively worthless from a security standpoint,” McCracken said.

Thieves only had to look at the signature on the back of a credit card, practice it a few times and come up with a fake good enough to pass.

But even that involves some quaint thinking.

Because almost no one in places where we shop or dine is even glancing at signatures these days, whether you signed on paper or a glitchy electronic pad using a faulty stylus or your finger.

Signatures are still used on plenty of legal property documents, government-issued IDs, artwork, acknowledgments of medical-privacy notifications, cards to grandma and anything fans can ask celebrities to scribble on.

Yet, in other ways signatures have been slipping from the economy.

Instead of putting his “signature” on new dollar bills this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin used a handwritten mix of upper- and lower-cased block letters that could have been thumbed out on a smartphone.

Signatures became less necessary as check-writing waned.

And while credit-card use continues to grow — there were more than 37 billion U.S. transactions last year totaling $3.27 trillion — most of that is going unsigned.

John Hancocks aren’t required on typical online purchases.

And credit-card firms already scaled back signature requirements on small transactions. More than 75 percent of face-to-face Visa card transactions in North America don’t require people to sign their name, according to a Visa spokesperson.

Which is just as well.

Who hasn’t gone to sign for a credit-card purchase using a pen that doesn’t work and “you just scribble anyway,” said Kim Sullivan, senior director of payments solutions for Georgia-based transactions-technology giant NCR.

Dropping signature requirements should speed up lines at retailers, Sullivan said, which is exactly what store owners are looking for.

“It’s going to improve the experience” for merchants and consumers, she said. “It’s all about faster and frictionless.”