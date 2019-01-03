WASHINGTON (AP) — The government says 8.4 million Americans have signed up for coverage next year under the Obama health law, reflecting steady enrollment even as supporters of the law appeal a court ruling that declares it unconstitutional.
Thursday’s numbers underscore the unexpected staying power of “Obamacare,” which President Donald Trump failed to repeal after promising a better health insurance plan in its place.
The numbers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reflect the 39 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov website. The final count will be higher, after major states like California and New York report.
Also on Thursday, Democratic-led states announced they’re appealing a recent ruling by a conservative federal judge in Texas that declared the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.
The law remains in place while the lawsuit continues.