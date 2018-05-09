FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Industrial equipment maker Siemens saw profit rise in the first three months of the year as the company booked a one-time gain related to pensions while profits from its factory digitalization business helped offset sagging results from fossil fuel power generation.
Net profit rose 39 percent to 2.02 billion euros ($2.39 billion) from 1.45 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter, the company’s fiscal second.
Revenue was flat at 20.1 billion euros after exchange rate shifts took 6 percent off. Orders slipped 2 percent to 22.3 billion euros.
Profit slumped 74 percent at the power and gas division, but jumped 40 percent at the digital factory division. The company booked a one-time gain of 900 million euros by transferring shares in IT firm Etos SE to its pension fund.
Most Read Business Stories
- As home prices hit new highs, cost of living overtakes traffic as worst part of living in Seattle area
- Not just an ‘Amazon tax’: Some Seattle businesses join head-tax fight
- Boeing’s $9.5 billion Iran deals, always uncertain, are now effectively dead
- 'Hey, y'all, let's tax jobs' and other famous last words of Seattle politicians | Jon Talton
- HQ2 cities listen up: Amazon flexing its political muscle sends a message not just to Seattle