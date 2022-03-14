Global airlines are going to great lengths to avoid Russian airspace but few to the extent of Finnair, the flag carrier of Finland. It’s flying thousands of miles around its northern neighbor, retracing routes abandoned decades ago at the end of the Cold War.

The economic burden of those end-runs is measured in additional jet fuel burned and extended flights. Airlines may face additional maintenance costs for heavier use of their long-haul jets and some new overflight fees from countries they may not have traversed previously. And, of course, there’s the extra time customers will spend in transit.

The diversions also are blowing a big hole in airlines’ commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“The impact of these is so great, that at this stage we are unfortunately not able to offer passenger connections to all of our Asian destinations,” Perttu Jolma, vice-president of Finnair’s traffic planning team, wrote in a March 7 company blog.

The carrier, which until recently touted itself as offering the shortest routes from Europe to Asia, scrapped its Northeast Asian flights and rerouted trips to Southeast Asia after being banished from Russian airspace.

Since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, at least 21 airlines have rerouted flights to avoid either Russian airspace or the western portion of Ukraine, according to tracking firm FlightRadar24. The less-direct routings add as much as three hours on most Europe-Asia routes.

United Airlines canceled two of its four flights to India. Trips from San Francisco to Delhi and Newark, New Jersey, to Mumbai wouldn’t work without refueling or heavily restricting the amount of cargo and passengers.

United is routing its Newark-Delhi flights over Saudi Arabia and its Chicago-Delhi flight over Turkey, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. But the return flight to Chicago is 17 hours, two hours longer than using Russian airspace, according to data from tracking service FlightAware.

One of the world’s longest flights, Qantas Airways’ Sydney-Darwin-London service, flies through the Middle East and southern Europe instead of traversing China and Russia, adding 60 minutes to flights already pushing 17 hours, the company said last month.

The sudden circuity after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine comes just as airlines are slammed by another aspect of the war: A spike in jet fuel prices.

An Airbus SE A350-900, which Finnair uses for longer routes, consumes roughly 1,830 gallons of fuel per hour at a typical cruise speed, according to data compiled by Robert Mann, an aviation analyst in Long Island, New York. At the March 10 price of $3.20 per gallon in Europe, based on Platt’s data, an extra three hours would add more than $17,000 in additional fuel expense.

Likewise, the extra 4.5 hours Japan Airlines needs for its London to Tokyo routing via Canada and Alaska runs over $20,000 in extra fuel for the Boeing 787-9 on the route, based on today’s jet fuel prices. Japan’s largest airline, All Nippon Airways, is considering raising fares on rerouted flights to Europe, the Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported this week.

This additional fuel use, if it persists, could further complicate airlines’ goal of achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2050, an ambitious target the International Air Transport Association adopted in October.

Air France has altered flight paths for five Asian destinations from Paris, including Beijing and Tokyo, to fly a southerly route over Turkey, Kazakhstan and China. The reroutes add one to two hours per flight, the carrier said.

Japan Airlines is routing its Tokyo service to London using a longer northern route via Alaska and Greenland. Views of Arctic tundra are scant comfort for passengers: Flight times to London take an extra three hours, adding to an average 12-hour trip.