Some 800,000 federal workers are breathing easier now that the government shutdown is over without lasting a full weekday. Most of them were facing the prospect of lost income, and every passing day had the potential to turn their personal financial situation into an emergency, a disaster or — had the problem lingered — a catastrophe.

Whether you are a government employee or not, however, the thought of losing income or losing a job should always be in the back of your mind. While the unemployment rate reached long-term lows in 2017, there was plenty of shifting in the work force.

Personally, I know more than a dozen people who — like myself — should be entering the homestretch of a long working career and their peak retirement-savings years who found themselves out of a job in the last year, due to downsizing, workplace shifts, layoffs, cutbacks or any number of corporate excuses.

No matter the situation with the economy, it’s at least a looming depression when you wind up losing your job.

The government shutdown, as it turns out, was like one of those television tests for the emergency-broadcast system. Had it extended to where it would have cost a significant number of workers a week’s paycheck or more, it would have been a real-life application of those workers’ emergency-finance system.

So while the crisis was averted, savers and consumers should go ahead and test their emergency resolves and reserves. Nothing brings your personal financial circumstances into focus better than seeing if they could get a lot worse with just a little bit of personal turmoil.

So go ahead and miss a paycheck.

Don’t actually skip the paycheck, but keep the entire amount out of your working funds, so that you can’t access the money to pay your weekly or monthly bills.

Set it aside and see how it feels. And if you can get by, do it again on the next pay period.

If you are like most Americans, however, you will start to feel the pinch quickly. Studies show that more than 70 percent of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.

Lots of people get by that way, but it only works until you miss a paycheck.

If you can’t miss a pay period without feeling pinched or racking up debt, you need to get a handle on where the money is going, and think about how to change your habits so that long-term financial discomfort is not inevitable.

It is far better to know now while you are bringing in regular checks what you would be facing if your job status changed, no matter the reason why.

That’s why, with this latest government close call fresh in the rearview, you should sidetrack your next paycheck. Store it, at least temporarily, into your emergency fund, and keep putting your pay there until the point when not accessing it would create a real emergency.

While you are doing that, consider the following questions:

Would my resources weather real troubles that last longer than this test?

If missing a single paycheck has you feeling tapped out or worse, your cushion is insufficient. Examine how you could ease that burden.

You can end this test at any time; you can’t do that in a real emergency, so the less time you could get by without a paycheck, the more you need to prepare yourself for the potential loss of your job.

If I can survive without one check, what’s stopping me from increasing my savings?

If missing a few days of pay doesn’t stress your ability to pay the bills, nothing is standing in the way of reducing debt and/or increasing retirement or emergency set-asides.

The longer you can go without a paycheck, the easier it should be for you to put some of your regular pay into debt reduction, an emergency account or long-term savings. See if you can increase your automatic withdrawals, because having the money taken from your check tends to make savings feel painless.

What habits can/should change?

This financial stress test is a way to decide which expenses get a spot in your financial lifeboat.

With no money coming in, everything you pay for becomes “under review.”

Track your spending and break down where the money went into necessities, priorities and niceties.

Examine those lists to see what you would cut if you went without pay for 7 days, 30 days, 60 days and so on. Look for places to save money; you must pay the utility bills, for example, but you might save money by bundling services, cutting usage and more.

Upgrading your savings and improving your spending now is a feel-good; making those easy cuts under the pressure of a job loss feels like an uncomfortable forced cutback.

What would make paying my bills and/or saving money easier?

Beyond spending, examine how you pay the bills, and consider how your behavior would change if you lost your job.

Paying your bills on time is important; don’t be afraid to call creditors to ask for specific due dates so that your heaviest bills at not all due at the same time of the month. If you lose your job, cutting back to minimum payments will help your resources last, but making those payments on time will help you maintain your good credit rating.

Likewise, if you are trying to reduce debt, be sure to pay off the highest-rate debts first, rather than trying to reduce all balances simultaneously. Every dollar counts when you are facing a crisis, and debt can be a crisis even if you still have your job.

In the end, even if this preparation is not necessary, it will help you improve your finances. While the hope is that your fate will be like those of the federal workers who dodged this latest bullet, failing to prepare for financial trouble is just asking to have the financial storms you face turn into real, long-lasting problems.