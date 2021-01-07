Shopify said it shut down e-commerce stores affiliated with President Donald Trump in response to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

“We have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump,” a company spokeswoman said by email. “Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence.”

The shutdown affects the Trump Organization’s official store, TrumpStore.com, and a campaign store, shop.donaldjtrump.com, the spokeswoman said.

At Trump’s urging, his supporters overran Capitol Hill on Wednesday, forcing officials to evacuate and delaying Congress’s formal certification of Joe Biden as the next president. Twitter, Facebook and other operators of social media platforms suspended Trump’s accounts in the wake of the riots.

Trump’s actions violate the company’s Acceptable Use Policy, the spokeswoman said, “which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause.”

Ottawa-based Shopify is Canada’s most valuable company. It began in 2004 as a web service provider to small companies, helping them build websites to sell to customers directly. As the e-commerce market has expanded, so have its tools and services, and the company now attracts large merchants as well.

Trump merchandise was still available on Amazon.com and EBay Thursday.