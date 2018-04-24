NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Caterpillar Inc., down $9.55 to $144.44

The company said it doesn’t expect to top its first-quarter profit for the rest of the year.

Alphabet Inc., down $51.17 to $1,022.64

Google’s parent company reported greater ad sales but also said costs climbed.

Waters Corp., down $16.42 to $193.18

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted weak pharmaceutical and industrial sales.

Restaurant Brands Inc., up $2.80 to $56.30

A new burger and a spicy chicken sandwich sold well at Burger King, helping boost profits.

Whirlpool Corp., up $5.64 to $155.96

The appliance maker had a stronger first quarter than Wall Street had forecast.

Shire PLC, up $3.85 to $163.93

The drugmaker said it is considering a new buyout offer from Japan’s Takeda.

3M Co., down $14.75 to $201.13

The industrial coatings and Post-it note maker cut its annual profit forecast.

Fifth Third Bancorp., up $1.32 to $33.25

The bank reported an increase in net interest income and analysts were pleased with its annual forecast.