BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Officials say two cargo ships have been allowed to leave a Georgia port that’s been closed to traffic since a large freighter overturned in the shipping channel last weekend.

Kathy Knowlton is a spokeswoman for the multi-agency command tasked with removing the South Korean ship Golden Ray . Knowlton said the nearby Port of Brunswick remained closed Thursday morning. But the U.S. Coast Guard let two ships depart from the port Wednesday evening, in part as a test to see if their passing would upset the capsized ship’s stability.

Knowlton says no decision has been made yet.

Coast Guard Cmdr. Norm Witt previously told reporters the goal was to reopen the port Thursday. But he called that an “aggressive timeline.”

Witt said removing the Golden Ray could take months.