PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A shipbuilding company with a $1 billion contract with the U.S. Army is choosing between Portland and Seattle to set up a production line for new landing vessels.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland-based Vigor Industrial says it’s planning to make the decision within the next 60 days.

The company says the chosen city is expected to get up to 300 new jobs that are slated to last a decade. The company is contracted to build as many as 36 landing vessels with improved maneuverability and stability.

The company is building a prototype of the landing craft in Seattle. It plans to start full production within three years.

