OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida have arrested three dairy farm employees on animal cruelty charges following the release of an undercover video by animal rights group showing workers abusing cows.
The Palm Beach Post report ed Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said three McArthur Dairy workers were arrested Wednesday.
Stephen said the video by Animal Recovery Mission showed workers striking cows in the face and udders with plastic pipes.
Stephen said three other dairies also are being investigated.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW
Dean Foods owns the McArthur Dairy brand. Spokesman Jamaison Schuler said in a statement the company doesn’t own or control any dairy farms, though milk from McArthur Dairy is part of its supply.
Schuler said the company was “appalled at the behaviors shown in the video.”
Publix supermarkets have suspended milk deliveries from the dairy.
___
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com