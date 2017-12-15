OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida have arrested three dairy farm employees on animal cruelty charges following the release of an undercover video by animal rights group showing workers abusing cows.

The Palm Beach Post report ed Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said three McArthur Dairy workers were arrested Wednesday.

Stephen said the video by Animal Recovery Mission showed workers striking cows in the face and udders with plastic pipes.

Stephen said three other dairies also are being investigated.

Dean Foods owns the McArthur Dairy brand. Spokesman Jamaison Schuler said in a statement the company doesn’t own or control any dairy farms, though milk from McArthur Dairy is part of its supply.

Schuler said the company was “appalled at the behaviors shown in the video.”

Publix supermarkets have suspended milk deliveries from the dairy.

