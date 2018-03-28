LONDON (AP) — Shares in Irish drugmaker Shire Plc are up sharply after Japanese rival Takeda said it’s considering a takeover offer.
Shire’s shares jumped 21 percent to 37.10 pounds in London. That puts the company’s market value at 33.7 billion pounds ($47.2 billion).
Takeda said in a statement that buying Shire would enhance its R&D and its reach into the U.S. It said its consideration for a takeover “is at a preliminary and exploratory stage and no approach has been made to the board of Shire.”
Shire focuses on rare diseases, a field that has become of increasing interest to pharmaceutical companies as established drugs face competition from generic versions.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle-area home market heats up yet again, leading the country for 17th straight month
- Starbucks opens in a U.S. national park for first time — and not everyone's thrilled VIEW
- Boeing faces slowdown in 737 fuselage deliveries from Spirit AeroSystems
- Bellevue software maker Smartsheet to go public, files for $100 million IPO
- White House probing huge loans to Kushner's family firm
Takeda has been expanding overseas to compensate for slowing growth at home. Last year it bought Ariad Pharmaceuticals of Cambridge, Massachussetts.