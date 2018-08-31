MADRID (AP) — A Spanish sex workers’ union will hold a news conference Friday to react to the government’s decision to overturn its registration, a move that has reignited a debate among feminists over the legal status of prostitution.
Prostitution is tolerated but unregulated in Spain. There is no punishment for those who offer paid sexual services freely as long as it’s not in public spaces, with laws focused instead on combating human trafficking.
Labor Minister Magdalena Valerio said Thursday she was shocked to find out that her department had granted approval to establish OTRAS, an organization of sexual workers, as a union.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who made global headlines by forming a Cabinet with a majority of women, tweeted Thursday that it won’t support any organization that includes any illicit activity.
