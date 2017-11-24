ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — While others were scouring stores for Black Friday deals, Paul Kain waited outside a closed Apple Store in a downtown Anchorage mall, waiting for it to open so he could buy a coveted iPhone 10.

The 54-year-old National Forest Service law enforcement officer lives in Seward and hasn’t been able to get an iPhone online. So during his family’s annual Thanksgiving trip to visit friends in Anchorage, he figured he would use Friday as iPhone day while his wife hustled around the mall looking for deals for their grown children.

Kain already did his bargain-hunting — on Thanksgiving day at Best Buy, saving $80 on a GoPro camera for his son. Unlike other years, he noticed a lot more crowds out on turkey day compared to Friday’s relatively sparse crowd.