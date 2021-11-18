Seventy employees at a Bellevue-based cloud and data services startup will lose their jobs come January.

The layoffs at BitTitan come a month after the company was acquired by Idera, a Texas-based software company.

The layoffs were made public after Washington’s Employment Security Department issued a worker adjustment and retraining notification earlier this week. The ESD website said the layoffs will begin in January.

BitTitan had 257 employees at the time of the acquisition. The purchase price was not made public, but BitTitan raised approximately $31 million in June, according to Crunchbase. The company was started in 2007 by Geeman Yip, a former Microsoft employee.

Idera, which operates more than 20 different brands of software tools and was founded in 2003, has made several acquisitions over the past few years.

In January, a New York private equity firm Partners Group acquired a 60% stake in Idera, which valued the company at $3 billion, according to PE Hub, a publication that covers private equity.

BitTitan declined to comment on the layoffs. Idera and Partners Group did not respond to email inquiries.