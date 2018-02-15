INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A settlement between Indiana’s state consumer advocate and Indiana Michigan Power would significantly cut the utility’s proposed rate hike.
The company in September sought a 20 percent rate increase for its Indiana customers to generate $263 million in new revenue.
But Indiana’s Office of Utility Consumer Counselor says its settlement with the utility, several cities, companies and advocacy groups calls for a 7.3 percent rate increase that would raise $96.8 million in new revenue.
That’s about a third of what the utility originally sought. Some of the decrease was attributed to the recent federal tax cuts.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle not amused by green-pigs stunt by real-estate company
- Everett teen arrested after grandmother finds journal detailing school-shooting plot, police say
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Dating do's and don'ts -- wisdom from Seattle bartenders
- Mock draft roundup: Who will the Seahawks select at No. 18? Here's what the experts are saying
Consumer Counselor Bill Fine says the settlement would benefit “the full range of I&M’s customers” while generating new revenues needed for “safe, dependable service.”
Indiana’s Utility Regulatory Commission will consider the proposal March 15.