GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A private funeral service has been scheduled for billionaire Richard DeVos , the co-founder of direct-selling giant Amway, owner of the NBA’s Orlando Magic and father-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Details of next Thursday’s invitation-only services at LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids were announced Friday, a day after his death. Others will be able to watch a simulcast at the city’s DeVos Place convention center.

Family spokesman Nick Wasmiller has said DeVos died at his western Michigan home due to complications from an infection. He was 92.

DeVos was born in Grand Rapids. He served as Amway’s president until 1993 and bought the Magic in 1991.

DeVos and his late wife, Helen, also donated to Christian churches and ministries and various other causes through their Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation.