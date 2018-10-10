WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats briefly turned the chamber’s subject to health care Wednesday, just four days after lawmakers’ nasty war over confirming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
And while Democrats lost the vote, they hope they’ve gained a message that will bolster their chances of winning Senate control in next month’s elections.
It was a near party-line vote.
The outcome was no surprise. Democrats say the effort will help them in November because health care remains a top concern for voters.
Trump has made it easier for people to buy short-term plans. Republicans say the policies provide a low-cost option that many people want.