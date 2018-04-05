JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Senate committee is proposing that Alaskans receive $1,600 checks from the state’s oil-wealth fund this year, the same as the House.

But the Senate Finance Committee is also pushing for a law establishing a long-term draw rate from the fund’s earnings to pay for state government and the yearly checks to residents.

The committee has proposed funding education for the next two years. Advance funding for year two would be contingent upon passage of a law setting a draw rate from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings.

School funding has been a priority for House leaders, who want to give districts more certainty for planning.

However, House leaders have been cool to setting a permanent fund draw in law without addressing oil or other taxes as part of a fiscal plan.