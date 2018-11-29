WASHINGTON (AP) — House and Senate negotiators have reached a deal on the multibillion-dollar farm bill after months of contentious talks.

The tentative deal scraps a plan backed by House Republicans and President Donald Trump that would have added new work requirements for some food stamp recipients. Lawmakers expect to vote on the bill next week.

Democrats and many Senate Republicans opposed the work requirements, the biggest stumbling block holding up an agreement. The impasse threatened to scuttle a bipartisan bill that sets federal agricultural and food policy for five years and provides more than $400 billion in farm subsidies, conservation programs and food aid for the poor.

In a statement Thursday, House and Senate agriculture committee leaders say they have reached agreement but are working to finalize the bill’s language and costs.