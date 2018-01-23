BusinessNation & WorldNation & World Politics Senate approves Trump nominee Jerome Powell as next chairman of Federal Reserve Originally published January 23, 2018 at 2:40 pm Updated January 23, 2018 at 2:42 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate approves Trump nominee Jerome Powell as next chairman of Federal Reserve. The Associated Press Next StorySenate approves Powell to follow Yellen as Fed chair in Feb. Previous StoryUber acts on ex AG’s guidance, hires chief diversity officer