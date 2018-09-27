The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Tesla chief Elon Musk on Thursday and is seeking to ban him from corporate leadership, alleging that he made false and misleading statements about plans to take the company private in August.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, federal regulators said “Musk’s false and misleading public statements and omissions caused significant confusion and disruption in the market for Tesla’s stock and resulting harm to investors.”

The charges are a dramatic setback for one of the tech industry’s most prominent and polarizing executives. The stock plunged more than 10 percent in after-hours trading. The company did not immediately respond.

The SEC said it is seeking to ban Musk from acting as an “officer or director” of any public company, a devastating punishment that would radically change Tesla, Musk’s rocket company SpaceX and his other business interests in solar energy and underground supertrains.

Musk tweeted on Aug. 7 that he had the “funding secured” to complete a massive deal that would take the Silicon Valley automaker private, sending its stock soaring that day by nearly 11 percent.

After 17 days, however, Musk announced that he would not pursue the deal, leading the stock to plunge amid growing skepticism over the company’s long-term prospects. Neither Musk nor the company ever specified what funding Musk was referring to.

The SEC’s legal complaint depicts a time of chaos following Musk’s surprise tweets. Roughly 35 minutes after Musk’s initial tweet, Tesla’s chief financial officer Deepak Ahuja sent a text message to Musk asking whether he wanted executives to “draft a blog post of employee email” to announce the market-moving news. “Yeah, that would be great,” Musk responded.

The Justice Department is separately investigating Musk’s statements to determine whether they were meant to mislead investors, according to a person familiar with the probe. A Tesla spokesman said DOJ investigators had requested documents last month and that the company had complied.

The company is also facing several shareholder lawsuits over Musk’s statements alleging fraud or market manipulation, as well as whistleblower complaints that Musk had lied to investors about the company’s production.

Shares of Tesla fell 11 percent in after-hours trading to $273.56, after falling 2 percent before the market closed Thursday.