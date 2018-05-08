ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $62.8 million in its first quarter.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 76 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $217.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.7 million.

SeaWorld shares have increased 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 9 percent in the last 12 months.

