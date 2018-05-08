ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $62.8 million in its first quarter.
The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 76 cents per share.
The theme park operator posted revenue of $217.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.7 million.
Most Read Business Stories
- As home prices hit new highs, cost of living overtakes traffic as worst part of living in Seattle area
- Facebook opening new AI lab in Seattle as it hires UW professor
- HQ2 cities listen up: Amazon flexing its political muscle sends a message not just to Seattle
- Starbucks’ $7 billion marketing deal with Nestle gives it cash for dividends, stock buybacks
- Musk's SpaceX is using a powerful rocket technology; NASA advisers say it could put lives at risk
SeaWorld shares have increased 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 9 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEAS