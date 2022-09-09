At Ivar’s massive chowder factory in Mukilteo, where workers are ramping up for the autumn “soup season,” it’s clear just how far we’ve come from last year’s supply chain meltdown — but also how far we still are from normal.

The 4-acre facility, which can produce up to 25 tons of chowders, soups and gravies a day, seven days a week, has seen a recent leveling-off in shipping costs for some ingredients.

One reason: A truck driver shortage that clogged domestic and global supply chains and drove up freight rates last year has “plateaued,” says Harry Roberts, who runs soup operations. “It’s more predictable.”

On the other hand, many of the actual ingredients Ivar’s uses are still much more expensive than they were a year ago. Clams are up 25%. Cod for fish and chips, 45% more.

And that’s when ingredients are still available. In August, Ivar’s discovered that modified cornstarch, a key ingredient, was suddenly almost impossible to get. Roberts found an alternative supplier, “but I had to pay three times the price,” he says. A few weeks later, chicken fat supplies dried up, leading Ivar’s to push some chicken noodle soup production until later in the year.

“It’s a rare day that we don’t have one or two items that are held up on a trade … so they’re not available,” adds Bob Donegan, Ivar’s president. The supply chain, he adds, is “better but it’s still not good.”

Ivar’s good news/bad news take will be familiar for Seattle-area businesses, shippers and others that depend on global and domestic supply chains.

At the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, the traffic jam of inbound cargo vessels waiting to offload containers, which frequently numbered 15 last year, is now largely gone, says John Wolfe, CEO of the Northwest Seaport Alliance, which manages much of the cargo at both ports. “It’s dramatically different today than it was 12 months ago,” Wolfe says.

Some local retailers and other businesses, meanwhile, say they’ve started seeing shipping costs fall — a welcome change from the past two years, when the spot-market cost to bring a 40-foot cargo container from China to the U.S. surged 500% to more than $20,000.

In July, international freight rates were down an average of 20% from the start of 2022, according to Container xChange, a container logistics company.

Some retailers say they’re also seeing fewer outright product outages — an encouraging sign as they stock up for the all-important holiday season.

Product still “takes a little bit longer to arrive … but it’s not as bad as the year before,” says Magali Ramberg, owner of Peti Boutique, a Seattle shop that sells women’s clothing, accessories and gifts.

But the flow of goods is still far from pre-COVID levels. Several of Ramberg’s favorite local vendors still can’t get enough of their own supplies, and one, a maker of bath salts, had to “pause” production altogether. “That was a product that sold really well,” Ramberg laments.

Gilchrist Chevrolet Buick GMC in Tacoma, which struggled last year to find spare parts, is seeing better availability for simpler items such as oil filters and other “day-to-day maintenance stuff,” says Mitch Tramm, director of parts and service. But for many more complex items, such as engine-transmission assemblies, “there’s still a lot of back orders,” Tramm says. “Honestly, everybody seems to think … it’s going to lag on for another year or two.”

One factor behind lingering delays: Many of the problems that bedeviled the supply chain last year have been only partly addressed.

For example, part of the reason Seattle, Tacoma and other West Coast ports have fewer vessels waiting to unload is that many shippers rerouted incoming cargo to less-congested East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, says Wolfe.

With fewer ships calling on Seattle and Tacoma, international container imports through Seattle and Tacoma’s terminals are actually down by 10.3% this year through July versus the same period in 2021, according to alliance data.

Those lower volumes have made it easier to get incoming containers out of the port. So-called dwell time, or the lag between when a container is unloaded and when it leaves on a truck, has fallen, from 12 to 15 days last year to three to five days today.

But many of the obstacles that caused last year’s longer dwell times, including local shortages of trucks and trailers to haul the containers and warehouse space to store all the incoming freight, haven’t gone away, says Jim Contreras, group manager for transportation at the Sumner-based logistics firm Ryder E-Commerce by Whiplash.

Truck trailers remain in short supply, rail lines are still heavily booked and many Seattle-area warehouses are still full, Contreras says.

Another partial improvement: Last year’s shortage of empty cargo containers, which effectively kept shipments stuck in factories, has eased somewhat after container manufacturers ramped up production, according to Container xChange.

That has meant fewer delays for Seattle-area importers; it’s also helping Washington exporters, especially farmers and fruit growers, who last year often waited weeks simply to find an empty “box” for their outbound products.

“Container availability is probably slightly better, or at least more consistent,” says Riley Bushue of the Northwest Horticultural Council, which advocates for growers in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

But the cost to move those more abundant containers is still “significantly more expensive at each step of the shipping chain” than before the pandemic, Bushue adds. “In short, it’s still a problem.”

With the scale of investment needed to eliminate those bottlenecks, some experts worry that supply chain problems will linger for years, especially given expected increases in global cargo volumes. “We don’t have the infrastructure to handle what we’ve got now,” Contreras says.

Still, some observers see some positive signs. Local ports are adding more capacity to receive vessels and store cargo, which should help reduce congestion even after normal container volumes resume.

Domestic trucking costs are expected to keep falling as fuel prices steadily decline from what market analysts hope was the peak earlier this year.

Ivar’s Donegan is optimistic his own freight costs will keep dropping. He’s also hopeful that forecasts for a good grain harvest this fall and a solid cod-fishing season will eventually translate into lower ingredient costs.

In the meantime, like many Seattle-area businesses waiting for the supply chain to clear, Ivar’s is assiduously avoiding any big changes that might cut costs but end up costing business.

For example, while Ivar’s has raised menu prices by 8%, that has covered only a fraction of the cost increases for ingredients, shipping and other supply chain-related expenses.

But Donegan said Ivar’s is willing to take narrower profits rather than risk alienating customers with bigger menu price increases or by substituting cheaper ingredients, such as pollock for cod.

“We’re absorbing lower margins because we know that in time, the cost of cod and other ingredients will come back down,” Donegan says. “And we’d rather keep customers than tick customers off.”