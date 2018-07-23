Remote Medical International (RMI), a Seattle-based global medical services provider, is acquiring U.K. occupational health care company HSE Offshore, the company said Monday.

RMI employs 200 people and provides logistics, supplies and personnel to customers operating in remote areas.

The company didn’t disclose the amount it is paying for HSE, which will continue to operate under its own name, but said in a statement Monday that the acquisition would bolster expansion efforts in Europe and Africa.

RMI is part of Columbia Pacific Management, a Seattle-based international health care business.