Remote Medical International (RMI), a Seattle-based global medical services provider, is acquiring U.K. occupational health care company HSE Offshore, the company said Monday.
RMI employs 200 people and provides logistics, supplies and personnel to customers operating in remote areas.
The company didn’t disclose the amount it is paying for HSE, which will continue to operate under its own name, but said in a statement Monday that the acquisition would bolster expansion efforts in Europe and Africa.
RMI is part of Columbia Pacific Management, a Seattle-based international health care business.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amy Hood won back Wall Street and helped reboot Microsoft
- They worked at Amazon, Apple and Microsoft, and now they’re working to get you stoned
- Your password has likely been stolen. Here's what to do about it.
- Some Pacific Northwest CEOs earn 200 or 400 times what the average employee is paid
- How to protect yourself from ‘spear phishing’ hacking technique used by Russians
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.