As the year’s darkest day approaches, downtown Seattle’s sparkly pink elephant is bringing light once again.

The smaller of the two pink Elephant Car Wash signs that once stood off Denny Way was installed and lit Thursday at the Seventh Avenue and Blanchard Street, near Amazon headquarters.

That sign was donated to Amazon in 2020 after the car wash announced it would close permanently. A larger, rotating Elephant Car Wash sign was given to the Museum of History & Industry to be added to its collection of Seattle neon.

“There’s this exquisite irony to Amazon taking the sign,” Cynthia Brothers, who chronicles Seattle’s changes on Instagram as Vanishing Seattle, said at the time. “The elephant met its demise because of all the changes happening around it, that area being swallowed up by Big Tech. And now Amazon is going to claim it and hang it like some sort of trophy.”

Whether coming from the Central District’s Wonder Bread sign, the Rainier “R” or the Cascade Natural Gas flame, neon’s glare has long lit Seattle’s streetscape and held back a bit of the winter blah.

Washington state historian and KIRO radio contributor Feliks Banel celebrated the elephant’s return Thursday, but said on Twitter he was holding out for a grayer day to experience it. “I’m going to wait to come back until it’s good & rainy & dark – only time to fully appreciate Seattle neon.”