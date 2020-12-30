Madrona Venture Group has raised more than $500 million to invest in technology startups, the longtime Seattle venture capital firm announced Wednesday.

Madrona pulled in $345 million for its eighth fund. The money will target 35 to 40 fledgling startups mostly in the Seattle area in the next few years, Madrona spokesperson Erika Shaffer said.

“Inventors and founders in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest are fueling the economic success of our region and beyond,” Madrona Managing Director Matt McIlwain said. “While it is increasingly possible for companies to be built anywhere, few places have access to talent, understanding of market problems and the ability to build emerging solutions like greater Seattle.”

Madrona primarily invests in companies when they are in their early years, and has often invested again before the startup’s acquisition or an initial public offering of stock. Founded in 1995, the firm was an early investor in companies that include Seattle-based Amazon and Redfin and Bellevue-based Smartsheet.

Madrona also raised $161 million for a second Acceleration Fund targeting later-stage startups across the U.S. and Canada. It raised $100 million last year for its initial such fund.

The latest fundraising brings the total funds under management at Madrona to more than $2 billion.