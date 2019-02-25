Seattle Weekly's owner, Everett-based Sound Publishing, confirmed that the once-influential newsweekly would go web-only this week, after 42 years in print.

Seattle Weekly, once one of the most innovative and influential voices in Seattle arts and politics, and a leading light of the alternative weekly movement, will no longer be seen on Seattle’s streets after this week.

On Monday, the Weekly’s owner, Everett-based Sound Publishing, confirmed that the 42-year-old newsweekly would put out its final print edition this week and then shift to a web-only format starting March 1. Josh O’Connor, president of Sound Publishing, also confirmed that the three remaining editorial staff members “will not remain with the Seattle Weekly after we put out the final edition.”

The decision to kill the print edition, first reported in Crosscut, marks the latest effort to keep the Weekly alive in a publishing industry that has been completely upended by digital competitors.

In 2017, Sound Publishing tried to revive the struggling publication by merging the Weekly’s operations with the company’s large network of community newspapers — a move that involved cutting the staff of roughly two dozen to just three. “But the relaunch did not attract enough of an audience and advertising base to make the print product successful,” O’Connor acknowledged.

O’Connor insisted that the Weekly “will move forward as a digital-only product” with a mix of content from freelancers, the Weekly’s archive, and from Sound Publishing’s large network of regional publications, which include The Everett Herald, the North Kitsap Herald and the Bellevue Reporter.

But Seattle newspapers insiders say the web-only model effectively marks the end of one of Seattle’s most innovative publications.

Seattle Weekly “was born in print, it thrived in print, [and] the current owners tried to make it go in print,” said Knute “Skip” Berger, who served as editor of the Weekly on and off between 1993 and 2006. “Sound Publishing is oriented toward a kind of community paper that the weekly was never designed to be.”