The Seattle Times’ coverage of “Boeing’s 737 MAX Crisis” was honored with the Scripps Howard Award for Business/Financial Reporting. According to Scripps Howard, “Judges applauded the series, saying it ‘deftly explores the issue of who is to blame and why those who could have stopped this from happening did not act.’ ”

The Scripps Howard awards, bestowed in 16 categories, are considered among American journalism’s most notable honors. The award comes with a $10,000 prize.

Reporters on The Seattle Times series were led by veteran aerospace reporter Dominic Gates, along with Steve Miletich, Lewis Kamb and Mike Baker (who is now at The New York Times). Editing was by business editor Rami Grunbaum and managing editor Ray Rivera.

Others who worked on the series included photographer Mike Siegel, graphic artist Mark Nowlin, reporter Paul Roberts, news application developer Hilary Fung, illustrator Gabriel Campanario and online producer Judy Averill.

This is the second major honor for the 737 MAX crisis coverage, which last month received the George Polk Award.

Another Seattle Times reporting project, “Hostile Waters: Orcas in Peril,” was one of three finalists in the Environmental Reporting category; the award went to The Oregonian/Oregon Live for “Polluted By Money.”

The winning Seattle Times entries, and continuing coverage of the MAX crisis, can be found at st.news/SeattleTimesMAX.