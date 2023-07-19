Taylor Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, are working hard to get themselves bejeweled for the artist’s Eras Tour this weekend — and one Seattle store is more than happy to help.

Maple Leaf’s Beadworld, a 34-year-old craft store, offers a variety of products, from gemstones to crystal pendants, that draw craftspeople and artists. Earlier this month, the store hit its all-time high in sales thanks to a new category of clientele, excited about the upcoming Swift concerts at Lumen Field.

The increase in sales has been so high that staff have had to scramble to reorder merchandise to meet spiking demand.

Phoenix Sands usually runs the register from open to close. On July 8, it was eight hours of a perfect storm.

“We were full all day,” Sands said. “Definitely busier than normal.”

Staff at Beadworld know all too well how to distinguish Swifties from their regular clientele, Sands said. Firstly, their age — which, for the most part, is considerably younger than the experienced artists and craftspeople who usually frequent the store — as well as the nature of their selections.

Advertising

“What kids have been buying is plastic beads,” Sands said. “Bright poppy colors, pastels, that sort of thing. We’ve got that whole section just for them.”

Owner Nicolette Stessin says that while her novelty beads will always be with the store’s core audience, the whole “Taylor Swift thing” is something completely different.

“I haven’t seen anything quite like this,” Stessin said.

Stessin said that customer visits first skyrocketed after a TikTok video showcasing the store went viral. The video now has more than half a million views and nearly 100,000 likes.

“Someone take me here (I don’t make jewelry I just want trinkets),” commented one user. “The amount of money I would spend there is insane,” wrote another.

The uptick in business was immediately noticed, Stessin said. And the store wasn’t ready for it.

Advertising

“This is a world I don’t understand,” said the 72-year-old. “It blows my mind.”

Stessin said that the Swifties usually come in groups of two to five, asking each other for advice on what beads to put together for bracelets or necklaces. Their combinations are unconventional, to say the least.

“They’re very free about what they put together,” she said. “They’re very creative.”

That’s not to say she thinks they need to calm down. If anything, Stessin sees this generation of concertgoers as “low maintenance” customers.

“We keep walking though the store and they say, ‘no, we don’t need any help, thank you.’ They know what they’re doing.”

Even at 72, the owner is impressed by their independence and fearlessness.

“I love this generation,” she said. “These young people are switched on. They’re independent.”