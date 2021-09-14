Remitly Global Inc., a mobile finance startup that makes it possible to send money from the U.S. to foreign countries, has filed paperwork to go public, with a goal of raising up to $294 million.

The Seattle-based startup plans to sell 7 million shares of common stock with a maximum offering price of $42 per share, which would raise $294 million for the company, according to paperwork filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also, the company’s board of directors and senior management plan to sell an additional 5,162,777 shares of common stock, which could raise $216.8 million. Those proceeds would not go to the company.

The company’s stock would be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RELY.”

Remitly, founded in 2011, has a mobile app that allows people to send money abroad, including immigrants living in the U.S. who support relatives in their home countries.

