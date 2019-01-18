The company, with more than 260 employees, plans to use the new financing for product development and expansion.

Zipwhip, a Seattle company that builds business messaging software, said it had raised $51.5 million in a financing round led by Goldman Sachs.

The investment also came from current investors, including OpenView, M12 and Voyager Capital.

Zipwhip’s technology allows businesses to receive and send customer text messages from the companies’ landline phone numbers. Zipwhip said it has already text-enabled 3.3 million business phone numbers out of the more than 200 million in North America.

