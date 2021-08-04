Seattle’s Office of Labor Standards said Wednesday that Postmates, an online food delivery platform, has agreed to pay nearly $1 million to settle allegations it violated the city’s paid sick leave policies for gig workers.

The settlement amounted to $972,075, most of which is for back wages and damages to the 1,646 Postmates gig workers in Seattle, the city said in a news release.

The city began investigating the company last fall after many drivers alleged Postmates did not pay them for paid sick time off, among other potential violations of the city’s Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time policy, which went into effect in July 2020.

“For years, us couriers were missing out on many benefits that we need and that we should have received from the start,” Shawn W. Gray, a Postmates driver, said in the city’s press release.

The investigation into Postmates began months before Uber acquired the company in December 2020.

“We appreciate the Office of Labor Standards’ close coordination with us to correct any outstanding issues,” Zahid Arab, a public affairs manager for Uber, said in the news release. “We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that workers on the Postmates’ platform got the paid sick and safe time to which they were entitled.”