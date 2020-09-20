Economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying economic shutdowns continues to be a mixed bag, varying by region and sector. Home sales are doing great; job opportunities for those left unemployed are not always so great.

Low interest rates have helped drive strong home sales even though the country has been in recession and unemployment is at high levels.

New business licenses are running well ahead of last year in Washington state — and even farther ahead nationally, although the U.S. pace seems to have slowed.

Air travel nationally and internationally has been devastated by the pandemic, as both leisure and business flyers stay home.