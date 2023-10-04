Cloud software company Qualtrics is laying off 780 employees after a “deep review” of its operations, CEO Zig Serafin told employees Wednesday.

The company, which has headquarters in both Seattle and Provo, Utah, has spent the past five years growing and rapidly hiring, Serafin said. But it can no longer support “continued growth at our scale.”

“Simply put, the organizational structures, work processes, and the way we made decisions previously don’t work for the company we’ve become, or the company we aspire to be,” he said. “The changes we’re making — which touch every team at the company — are necessary for us to capture the massive opportunity in front of us.”

As part of the new structure of the company, Qualtrics will also change or relocate several hundred roles, Serafin said. It’s not clear how the Seattle workforce will be impacted by the layoffs or the reorganization; the layoffs amount to about 16% of the company’s overall headcount.

About 900 of Qualtrics’s 5,000 employees were based in Seattle prior to Wednesday’s announcement. It dubbed the city its second headquarters in June 2021 when it set up shop in what is now called Qualtrics Tower, at the corner of Second Avenue and University Street across from the Seattle Art Museum.

Qualtrics, founded in 2002 by two brothers and their father, creates survey software that allows clients to get feedback from employees and customers. Founder and executive chairman Ryan Smith later purchased the NBA’s Utah Jazz.

In 2018, German software giant SAP acquired Qualtrics in an $8 billion deal. Less than two years after the deal closed, SAP took the company public, raising $1.55 billion in the move.

In March, the company reversed course and again went private after it was acquired by Silver Lake, a technology investment firm. The transaction valued Qualtrics at $12.5 billion.

Qualtrics is the latest Seattle tech company to cut costs and headcount. Amazon and Microsoft spent much of the last year trimming their workforces. SAP announced in January it would cut 3,000 jobs worldwide, or about 2.5% of its workforce. It said then it was exploring selling Qualtrics.

In the first quarter of 2023, the last financial results Qualtrics reported, the company recorded $409 million in revenue, up 22% year over year. Overall, it reported a $259 million net loss, or a loss of 43 cents per share.

Employees affected by the layoffs will receive a minimum of 10 weeks of severance, based on tenure and level.

After sending a company-wide note Wednesday morning, Qualtrics told employees it would send out invitations to Zoom meetings to share each employees’ status and next steps. Given that “this is a tough day,” the company encouraged employees to work from home.