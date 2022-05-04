Just days into what was supposed to be the Seattle cruise industry’s comeback from COVID, a cruise ship steamed into Elliott Bay with dozens of passengers infected with the illness.

Carnival Cruise Line has declined to say how many passengers aboard the Carnival Spirit, which arrived Seattle Tuesday, tested positive for COVID.

The vessel’s crew “managed a number of COVID cases” during the journey from Miami via the Panama Canal, a Carnival spokesperson said in an email Wednesday.

But some passengers said there were more than 100 cases aboard, according to local media accounts.

“They didn’t have enough staff to handle the emergency that was happening, period,” passenger Darren Sieferston told KING 5. “They were overwhelmed and they didn’t have a backup course in how to handle about 200 people affected with COVID. We all suffered.”

Carnival officials didn’t comment on those reports.

“There were no serious health issues, and while some guests showed minor symptoms, most were asymptomatic,” spokesperson Matt Lupoli said in an email Wednesday. The company is providing “transportation and lodging support for guests who needed to quarantine per CDC guidelines.” Those passengers are reportedly staying in Seattle-area hotels.

According to the CDC, the Carnival Spirit meets the threshold for a CDC investigation, which means 0.3% or more of the ship’s approximately 3,054 passengers and crew tested positive for COVID. The ship is considered “highly vaccinated,” with 95% or more of travelers vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the 92 cruise ships operating in U.S. waters, 76 have reported at least one COVID case among passengers or crew members, according to the CDC’s cruises dashboard. Carnival has 22 cruises operating; all but four have positive cases.

Carnival participates in the CDC’s cruise-ship program, which requires that the cruise line have an agreement with the local health agency and port authority in the cities each ship visits. Carnival has an agreement with Public Health — Seattle & King County, spokesperson Kate Cole said in an email.

As part of the agreement, the cruise line must have plans in place with a local medical provider and quarantine facilities, to avoid straining local medical and isolation or quarantine facilities.

A day after arriving in Seattle, the Spirit departed again for Tracy Arm, Alaska, and by noon Wednesday was just west of Brooks Bay, British Columbia, according to the website MarineTraffic.

The outbreak aboard the Spirit comes a day after officials with Carnival and the Port of Seattle held a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the cruise season after two years of reduced sailings due to COVID.