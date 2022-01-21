A mediation between local concrete companies and hundreds of striking mixer drivers ended without a resolution to the months-long dispute, though federal mediation officials said “the door remains open for further conversations.”

The union representing about 300 striking drivers called Thursday’s talks an “unmitigated failure,” and suggested that the strike, which has slowed construction work across the Seattle area, could stretch on.

A spokesperson for four of the concrete companies said the talks ended “without a resolution to the open labor agreement.”

Jennifer Disotell, head of the Northwest District of Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS), declined to give details about the talks, but confirmed that the two parties met Thursday with Commissioner Roger Moore and Regional Director Beth Schindler and that the decision to end the talks had come at the FMCS commissioner’s direction. Disotell added that the talks could resume.

The strike began on a smaller scale in November, then expanded in early December to 330 workers for six companies. The two sides had not bargained since the strike began.

The dispute has slowed construction projects across the Seattle area and led to the layoffs of hundreds of other construction workers amid a building boom. Because concrete is one of the most essential building materials in many parts of the construction process, a lack of concrete can grind some projects to a halt.

The union, Teamsters Local 174, said the employers “offered no movement” and did not offer a new contract proposal during talks Thursday.

The concrete companies declined to share details of the meeting or their latest offer, but a statement from four of the companies reiterated an earlier claim that the companies had presented the drivers with “the best package we have ever offered.”

The concrete companies “are committed to the FMCS process as the best way to reach an agreement,” said a statement from the six companies.

As the strike has delayed projects and spurred layoffs across the region, political and business leaders have tried to persuade the union and companies to make a deal.

In a Tuesday statement, seven large general contractors with operations in the Seattle area urged the two sides to reach a settlement and warned that the strike had already caused substantial economic damage.

“Currently, thousands of tradespeople are sitting idle and unable to work due to this strike action,” wrote seven large general contractors, including GLY, Sellen and Turner, in a letter to both sides Wednesday.

“Additional work stoppages impact healthcare and life science facilities, commercial buildings, schools, low-income residential housing projects, and more,” the contractors warned. “All this is on top of a global pandemic, which has devastated the economy, our local businesses, and the well-being of individuals and their families.”

Drivers said they were disappointed by the talks Thursday.

“I figured they would at least try to convince the mediator they were here to make progress, and would pay some lip service towards movement on our big priorities, but they didn’t even bother making a proposal to put us back to work,” said Schuyler Brazier, a driver at Stoneway Concrete, in a statement.

Neither side will share the exact terms of their negotiations. The union says its members are pushing for better pay and benefits, and that the companies have offered a deal that falls short of terms other building trades have received.

Concrete companies said their earlier offer includes a 17.6% pay increase over three years and “improves pension contributions,” among other things. The top hourly rate for drivers is $37 an hour, according to the union.

No further negotiations are scheduled.