Seattle scoffed at the $650 million Bayer AG agreed to pay to settle class-action claims by about 2,500 cities, counties and ports over pollution from polychlorinated biphenyl, or PCB, saying it plans to opt out of the deal.

According to a filing by Seattle last week in federal court in Los Angeles objecting to the proposal, the $550 million that would be available to the class of 2,500 government entities doesn’t even cover the projected $600 million it will cost the city to “abate the nuisance” from PCBs manufactured decades ago by Monsanto, which Bayer acquired in 2018.

“The city considers the proposed settlement to be a gift to Monsanto and its new parent company, Bayer,” Seattle said. “The proposed settlement, in the city’s view, is a Trojan Horse for many of the class members, providing them a pittance to monitor their storm water for PCBs and blocking them from getting funds they will need if PCBs are found.”

Bayer in June said it would pay about $12 billion to settle litigation it inherited when it acquired Monsanto two years ago, with the bulk of the money earmarked to resolve lawsuits alleging that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The settlement of 125,000 Roundup cases also has run into problems, with plaintiffs’ lawyers and the federal judge overseeing the cases airing concerns about Bayer’s handling of the settlement process.

Seattle plans to opt out, and the city said it is objecting to the proposed settlement because it’s concerned that the terms of the deal will prevent it from pursuing its own claims.

“The city of Seattle makes a very narrow objection to the class release language,” said Scott Summy, an attorney representing the cities that agreed to settle. “The Court will sort out if a small change is even needed. Seattle claims that it is potentially opting out and, if so, the release language doesn’t apply to it.”

Representatives of Bayer didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Seattle’s objections.

More than a dozen cities including Seattle, San Diego, Portland, Oregon, and Oakland, California, have sued Monsanto — the exclusive maker of PCBs, which were used to cool heavy-duty electrical equipment for more than 40 years before being banned in the 1970s. The non-biodegradable chemicals sometimes fouled manufacturing areas and the pollutants ended up in the soil. The PCBs would also run into major water bodies when it rained, killing fish and making the water a health hazard.

In court filings, Bayer has said Monsanto stopped making PCBs before it was banned. It also has argued that in many cases other companies were more responsible for allowing the chemical compound to contaminate waterways, which the company argued should reduce any lingering liability for Bayer.