Merck and Immune Design said Thursday they've struck a definitive agreement that will pay $5.85 per share in cash for Immune Design, an approximate value of $300 million.

Share of Seattle biotechnology company Immune Design leaped more than 300 percent Thursday morning after pharmaceutical giant Merck announced it would acquire the developer of cancer vaccine technology headquartered on Lake Union.

“Scientists at Immune Design have established a unique portfolio of approaches to cancer immunization and adjuvant systems designed to enhance the ability of a vaccine to protect against infection, which could meaningfully improve vaccine development,” said Dr. Roger Perlmutter, president of Merck Research Laboratories, in a statement. “This acquisition builds upon Merck’s industry-leading programs that harness the power of the immune system to prevent and treat disease.”

Immune Design went public in 2014 at $12 per share, raising only $60 million — a small sum in the biotech world, where hundreds of millions of dollars are just table stakes in the drug development game.

Its shares trended downhill ever since, and this year have traded at $1.50 or below. News of the deal sent the stock soaring from yesterday’s close of $1.42 to near the announced acquisition price.