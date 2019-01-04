The two companies will develop and commercialize neoantigen-directed T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancers.

Seattle biotech Adaptive Biotechnologies said Friday that it will enter into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Genentech to develop and commercialize neoantigen-directed T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancers.

Adaptive will receive an initial $300 million from Genentech, it said, and may receive more than $2 billion when it meets certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones, and through sales royalties.

South San Francisco-based Genentech will handle clinical, regulatory and commercialization efforts, and Adaptive will be responsible for patient-specific screening.

Adaptive announced a partnership with Microsoft about a year ago to focus on mapping and understanding people’s immune-system responses so that diseases can be detected in their earliest stages.