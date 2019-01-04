The two companies will develop and commercialize neoantigen-directed T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancers.
Seattle biotech Adaptive Biotechnologies said Friday that it will enter into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Genentech to develop and commercialize neoantigen-directed T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancers.
Adaptive will receive an initial $300 million from Genentech, it said, and may receive more than $2 billion when it meets certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones, and through sales royalties.
South San Francisco-based Genentech will handle clinical, regulatory and commercialization efforts, and Adaptive will be responsible for patient-specific screening.
Adaptive announced a partnership with Microsoft about a year ago to focus on mapping and understanding people’s immune-system responses so that diseases can be detected in their earliest stages.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amid building boom, 1 in 10 Seattle apartments are empty, and rents are dropping
- The biggest jet engines ever seen are set to roar on Boeing's 777X
- The big jet behind Everett's big doors: Boeing readies first 777X to fly
- Apple drops iPhone bombshell on already reeling stock market
- Amazon has patented a system that would put workers in a cage, on top of a robot
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.