The layoffs could affect more than 75 people.

Big Fish Games is laying off about 15 percent of its staff, according to a report Wednesday, a move that comes nearly a year after it was sold by one large gaming company to another.

The Seattle company was bought from Churchill Downs by Aristocrat Technologies in a $990 million deal late last year.

Big Fish will focus on social casino games and casual games going forward, according to a company memo published by tech news site GeekWire. The layoffs could affect more than 75 people, the report said.

Big Fish recently moved into new offices in the Maritime Building on Seattle’s waterfront.

The company did not respond to requests for comment.