Hot-air balloons are returning to Walla Walla, and not just for the October Balloon Stampede.

King County-based Seattle Ballooning, which hosted a pop-up hot-air balloon festival in 2021 after the annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, has opened a permanent location in the area.

Flights will begin in early September and end the last day of October, with three balloons launching daily during a projected 60-day season this fall, said owner Eliav Cohen in a recent interview.

Seattle Ballooning has historically provided sunrise and sunset flights between April and mid-October around the Puget Sound and Mount Rainier and would join the many other operations that flooded into Walla Walla each October for the Balloon Stampede.

Now, Seattle Ballooning’s aeronauts will become regulars overhead in the region during the fall, when the weather is less reliable in Seattle, Cohen said. The company has secured 12 different launch locations around Walla Walla, giving pilots options depending on wind direction.

While Seattle Ballooning will fly during the Balloon Stampede, it will be doing so separately this year, launching from a different location and selling tickets.

While most of the opportunities for the public to get into a balloon during the annual event are limited to tethered flights, Seattle Ballooning is selling tickets for full flights alongside dozens of other aeronauts from around the country.

Before the announcement from Seattle Ballooning, Walla Walla had lost its only permanent, commercial hot-air balloon operator last summer, Cohen said, with the unexpected death in June of Jeffrey “Kong” Shields. Shields had for decades been a staple of Walla Walla’s skies with his company Blue Mountain Balloons.