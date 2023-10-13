A Seattle-area Subway franchise operator will pay more than $80,000 in unpaid wages, damages and penalties for labor violations at four locations, according to a U.S. Department of Labor statement issued Wednesday.

The DOL found the employer, Bellevue-based JRKT Enterprises, did not pay workers overtime at its locations in Burien, Renton, SeaTac and Tukwila and in some cases did not pay minimum wage. The DOL also found managers were allowed to participate in a tip pool, which is against the law.

“Food service workers are common victims of labor violations,” said the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division District Director Thomas Silva in Seattle.

JRKT Enterprises will pay $74,952 in unpaid wages and damages for 59 workers at the four locations. It will also pay the government $5,924 in civil penalties, based on the nature of violations and other elements such as “repeated violations, lack of good faith, willfulness, egregiousness or blatant disregard of the laws,” said DOL spokesperson Jose Carnevali.

Subway did not respond to inquiries. The franchise owner, Taran Singh, said in an interview Thursday he did not know about the overtime and tip-pool laws. He also said he paid workers the minimum wage and doesn’t know the source of the accusation. JRKT’s state registration shows it has been in business since 2019.

“Nobody ever told us about that stuff,” Singh said. “I have to abide by the law … I don’t want to be rich by taking up any poor people’s money.”

In May, the DOL determined a Subway franchisee in the Bay Area violated child labor laws, withheld tips and issued employees $265,294 in bad checks. The agency filed a preliminary federal injunction against the owner and operator of the franchises.