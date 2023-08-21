Seattle-area residents are facing the steepest increases in household energy costs in a decade due to rising electricity costs and a spike in natural gas prices, recently released federal data shows.

While electricity bills have been climbing at a slower rate than the overall cost of living in the Seattle area, prices of fossil fuel like natural gas are now rising at a higher rate than the rest of the nation.

Nearly 1 in 5 residents of the Seattle metro area cut expenses on food and medicine because of difficulty paying their energy bills this summer, according to a Times analysis of the Census Bureau’s latest Household Pulse Survey.

As of July, the average cost of electricity in the metro area, comprising Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the surrounding cities, is about 25% lower than the national average owing to the state’s reliance on hydropower. In fact, until this July, the area was recording smaller year-over-year increases than the rest of the nation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This is the first time in five years the annual change in prices is over 10% higher than the national average.

The cost increase is linked to maintenance work on the electricity transmission and distribution systems, said Scott Montgomery, a geoscientist and lecturer at the University of Washington’s Jackson School of International Studies.

“At least 80% of our electricity needs are catered through dams and hydropower, and some of our older dams need to be maintained and in some cases, upgraded,” Montgomery said.

“While they do not need maintenance every year, when they do need it, it gets expensive and they need it now.”

A 26% increase in the average price of piped gas over the previous year accompanies this recent growth spurt in electricity costs, leading the Seattle area to record the largest increase in its household energy costs in a decade.

Natural gas prices have increased across the U.S. as the demand for natural gas-generated electricity grows to keep air conditioners running through intense heat waves and droughts, explained Montgomery.

While this has contracted supply, placing a premium on natural gas, recent state-approved rate hikes are also responsible for the increase in prices in the Seattle area.

For the first time in at least five years, Seattle-area customers are paying more on average for natural gas, which is mostly methane, than customers across the U.S.

Late last year, Puget Sound Energy, the primary distributor of natural gas in the Seattle metro area, received state approval for a major rate increase impacting the average price of gas.

“The increase was to maintain a level of profit that can be used to upgrade and maintain its facilities,” Montgomery said. “It’s not clear if that accounts for all of the change, but it does a significant amount.”

Infrastructure costs and inflationary pressures on household energy costs add to the burdens of Seattle-area residents who are also confronting a surge in gasoline prices.

This July, the national average price of gasoline was third lower than prices in the Seattle metro area.

The previous month, Washington unseated California as the state with the most expensive gasoline. Some experts attributed the hike to the state’s new climate legislation, specifically the carbon-pricing program that charges businesses for the greenhouse gasses they emit. They believe companies are passing on the costs to consumers.

“That’s what companies do. That’s very normal,” said Montgomery, adding that the whole point of the carbon pricing program was to put a price on carbon that didn’t exist before.

“So prices are going to go up – the big argument is not about that but about how much and who’s doing it and so, whether it’s justified.”

To help residents who are struggling to pay their energy bills, federal and local agencies offer some payment assistance programs for qualifying income levels.

Beyond the federal Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, Puget Sound Energy offers the Home Energy Lifeline Program as well as the Salvation Army Warm Home Fund, built on other customers’ contributions.

The city of Seattle also provides a discount program. For residents who may have received an an “urgent” or “shut-off” notice on balances of $250 or more on their bills, Seattle City Light offers the Emergency Low Income Assistance (ELIA) program. that enables customers who make a minimum payment to avoid disconnection, receive up to $200 in assistance every 12 months, and make payment arrangements for the balance.