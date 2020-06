New jobs are returning to the Seattle metro area — slowly.

Listings posted on Indeed.com for work in the region and across Washington state are continuing to rise, but they’ve rebounded at a faster clip nationally in recent weeks. One factor may be that the state has been slower to relax restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the progress, new job postings remain at less than 74% of their Feb. 1 levels in the metro area, the state and nationally.