One indicator that the Seattle area’s economy is recovering from its COVID-19 downturn: Job listings for the metro area have at last returned to their pre-pandemic level. (That rebound was achieved earlier for nationwide and statewide listings.)

Of course, there’s a long way to go in recovering all the jobs lost in the downturn. More than 400,000 Washingtonians are still filing unemployment claims.

Some other indicators also point to the distance remaining for a return to normal. Among them — air travel through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, while up sharply from its 2020 lows, is still well short of pre-pandemic trends.