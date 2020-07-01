Job listings in the Seattle area fell farther and have recovered more slowly than for the nation as a whole.

Measured as a percentage of their Feb. 1 levels, June 26 listings on Indeed.com were at 67% of their pre-pandemic level, while the U.S. figure was 79.4%.

To get a bit more granular, the gap was 12.4 percentage points, up from 11.6 points a week earlier and 8.5 points on May 22.

Statewide, the falloff was not quite as deep as Seattle’s, and the rebound has been stronger.