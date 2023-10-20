Matt Binder is doing something unusual in the Seattle area. He’s buying and opening independent pharmacies. He now owns three Seattle-area locations: Ostroms Drug & Gift, Bob Johnsons Pharmacy and Madison Park Pharmacy and Wellness Center.

But he’s an exception. Pharmacies, big and small, are struggling and closing across the nation and in the Seattle area.

Rite Aid, which owns 58 Bartell Drugs and 36 Rite Aid stores locally, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last Sunday and announced that it will close underperforming stores while it reorganizes. The company previously closed nine Bartell locations and hundreds of its Rite Aid locations nationwide.

Independent pharmacies are also struggling because of the same tough economic conditions that are pressuring the chains. A combination of oversupply and increased competition from mail-order prescription services, lower foot traffic compared with pre-pandemic, and inflation have taken a toll on the industry. But independent pharmacies, which typically earn more than 90% of their revenue from prescriptions, are particularly vulnerable.

In addition to the overall economic landscape, independent pharmacy owners say they are getting squeezed out of business by giant companies, known as pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs, which manage prescription drug benefit plans on behalf of insurers, Medicare Part D plans and large employers.

Binder opened the Madison Park pharmacy this year in a space once occupied by Pharmaca, which was bought by Medly, a Brooklyn, N.Y., startup that went bankrupt in 2022 and closed four Pharmaca locations in the Seattle area. Binder said he rehired the Pharmaca staff at that location.

Binder, 33, said his pharmacies are doing OK.

“As far as going through insurance companies, it’s pretty tough,” Binder said.

But he has an advantage. He says he serves a lot of cash customers and does custom medication preparation, known as compounding, which is usually not covered by insurers. “Ultimately, most independents that are around are doing some other kind of business.”

He also generates some income from a gift shop in Ostroms and from high-end supplement sales in Madison Park. And he was able to finagle good lease terms for the new pharmacy.

“The landlord at Madison Park was looking for anybody to open a store, and really nobody was [interested],” Binder said. “There’s a lot of pessimism in the industry.”

Dealing with the “middlemen“

PBMs, often known as “middlemen,” also negotiate rebates with drug manufacturers and determine the lists of drugs in the plans. As such, they wield considerable influence over what is prescribed to patients, which pharmacies patients can use and how much the drugs cost.

The three largest companies, CVS Caremark, Optum Rx and Express Scripts, are part of vertically integrated corporations that own health clinics and mail-order prescription services. CVS Caremark’s parent company, CVS Healthcare, for example, also owns CVS Pharmacy, the largest chain in the U.S., and Aetna, a health insurance company.

“If something doesn’t change in a hurry, we’re probably going to lose 20% to 30% of our independent pharmacy population across the country by March or April,” said Jeff Harrell, a pharmacist and founder of the Cascadia Pharmacy Group, who owns a stake in 30 independent pharmacies around the state, including Binder’s three Seattle-area pharmacies. Harrell is also chair of the board for the National Community Pharmacists Association.

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, which represents PBMs, denies that independent pharmacies are in trouble, though. In a statement, PCMA spokesperson Greg Lopes said that nearly a quarter of the state’s pharmacies are independents. He pointed to surveys suggesting the number nationally has actually ticked up a little over the past 10 years.

In 2023, according to PCMA, there were 1,103 pharmacies in Washington, of which 270 were independents and 833 were chains.

“The pharmacy market in Washington and nationwide is financially sound, and the overall number of independent pharmacies has remained stable,” Lopes said.

PCMA also pointed to a 2022 study by Drug Channels, a provider of pharmaceutical economic analysis, that says independent pharmacies, as of 2020 (the last figures available), made an overall gross profit on prescription and nonprescription sales of nearly 22%, which had been stable for five years. (Community pharmacy trade groups say the margin is trending closer to 18% today between the payer mix and other income streams.)

Among their many duties, Lopes noted, PBMs negotiate discounts from drug manufacturers, and “will save Washingtonians $20 billion on prescription drugs over the next 10 years.” He said specialty pharmacies that offer “high-cost, complex medications” could be a threat to independents, however.

“Independent pharmacies may struggle to offer comparable expertise and services that only specialty pharmacies can provide,” he said.

“Take-it-or-leave-it contracts“

In 2022, the Federal Trade Commission launched an inquiry into the business practices of the six largest PBMs. The probe is still ongoing and was expanded this year.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who held a news conference this month outside Othello Station Pharmacy in Southeast Seattle, is co-sponsoring a federal bill with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to force more transparency in PBM business practices and rein in the companies.

Jenny Arnold, CEO of the Washington State Pharmacy Association, said PBMs often reimburse the pharmacy at or just above the wholesale cost of the drug, and claw back most of the patient’s copay. There is little or no profit for the pharmacy.

“The contracts that pharmacy benefit managers have with pharmacies are take-it-or-leave-it contracts,” Arnold said. “There is rarely much negotiation, if any. It barely covers the cost of the medications.”

Most pharmacies, including chains, need to make a profit from dispensing prescription drugs, but margins have narrowed for all pharmacies, Arnold said.

Almost all pharmacies, including Rite Aid and other chains, are struggling with this and have been taking steps to cut costs. Arnold noted that the recent employee walkouts at Walgreens were fueled by staff reductions and increasing workloads.

“It is actually impacting all community pharmacies,” Arnold said.

“We have seen Bartell Drugs close doors, Walgreens close their doors, in addition to independent pharmacies in our state,” she said. “It is because the contracts with the pharmacy benefit managers are not keeping up, are not paying for the actual costs of expensive prescriptions for patients.”

Harrell said patients are treated more like commodities.

“Unfortunately, the patient care side of things is almost getting pushed to the curb,” he said. “You’re having to make decisions based off of the profitability of a patient versus just actual patient care, which is sad.”

Community impact

A pharmacy closure often has a big impact on patients.

Mary Zeitner, a retiree who works part time, lost her Lynnwood Bartell Drugs on 76th Avenue in September, and hasn’t yet found a convenient alternative that she likes. Rather than switch to Walgreens, she has opted to drive up to the Bartell location on 196th Avenue in Lynnwood. She misses the old store right around the corner from her home.

“It was so close and easy to get to,” she said. “It generally had the same people there, familiar faces.”

Independent pharmacies are more common in rural areas and small towns, but some are still left in the Seattle area. These include the Kelley-Ross Pharmacy Group, Eastern’s Pharmacy near Seattle University, Othello Station Pharmacy, Katterman’s in the Sand Point neighborhood, Nguyen Pharmacy’s two Seattle locations, and Sy Pharmacy in the Hillman City neighborhood, among others.

Many of the independent pharmacies opened decades ago. Ryan Oftebro, principal and CEO of Kelley-Ross Pharmacy Group, which owns three pharmacies and manages two long-term care pharmacy locations for Harborview Medical Center, said the pharmacy’s Seattle roots date back to 1925. He took over the business from his father, and now has three partners.

Asked if he was confident that all his group’s pharmacies would stay in business, he said: “No, not if things continue on this trajectory.”

Oftebro said Kelley-Ross was forced to close its Union Center location after being hit with hundreds of thousands in retroactive charges, known as direct or indirect remuneration or DIR fees, by a middleman managing a Medicare Part D plan for union retirees. (He declined to name the union or pharmacy benefit manager, saying he still has contracts with the PBM and fears retaliation.)

“It was otherwise a growing, thriving operation,” Oftebro said. “We delivered around 12,000 COVID vaccines during the pandemic. Patients loved us, the neighborhood loved us, but the problem was singularly the business practices of a single pharmacy benefit manager.”

He said PBMs have also pushed costs on to patients, noting cases where copays on certain medications were jacked up significantly. In one case, the common cholesterol drug rosuvastatin went from a $15 patient copay for a 90-day supply to $140 in the Medicare Part D plan, and the PBM clawed back the entire amount.

Othello Station Pharmacy owner Ahmed Ali said he has also seen cases where patients have been denied generic drugs by their plan and required to purchase the more profitable brand name drug, resulting in a high copay that the PBM claws back from the pharmacy.

In October, Ali said, an older woman came to the counter with a prescription for an asthma inhaler. The contract required that the pharmacy distribute the brand Flovent, even though a generic inhaler with a $30 copay was available. The woman, who was on Social Security, ultimately decided not to get the inhaler, which would have cost her $187 out of pocket.

“These are the big challenges that we face,” Ali said. “It is getting worse and worse as time goes by.”

Othello Station Pharmacy, off Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Othello Street, predominantly serves immigrants and former refugees from east Africa. The staff speak seven languages and label the bottles in the patient’s preferred language.

A chain pharmacy wouldn’t be able to do that, said community activist Mohamed Sheikh Hassan, who spoke during Cantwell’s news conference.

“They know our culture,” said Hassan, who arrived in Seattle in 1994 as a refugee from Somalia. He noted that recent immigrants to the neighborhood are often suspicious about medications and won’t take them. They may sometimes have religious restrictions.

He said the Othello Station pharmacists speak their language, know their diets and have shared experiences as immigrants. So, people trust them.

“We are all family,” Hassan said.

Ali, a pharmacist and former refugee from Somalia, said it is hard for an old-time neighborhood pharmacy that relies on prescription drug reimbursements to stay open. An independent pharmacy, which served the Vietnamese and south Asian communities, closed a couple of blocks away.

“It is a huge concern,” he said.

The pharmacy was hit with crippling retroactive fees and audit demands totaling more than $200,000 over 11 months. In some cases, the clawbacks come months after the medications were dispensed, Ali said, so it is difficult to compile the documents to dispute the fee.

“That is money going back after we serviced the patient, the medication was picked up and they paid for it, and they [the PBM] actually come and take the money back, and we have no control over it,” Ali said.