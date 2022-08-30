Home-price growth in the US decelerated in June as the sales slowdown gripped the market.

A national measure of prices rose 18% year-over-year, smaller than the 19.9% climb in May, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday.

The housing market has quickly slowed from its pandemic-era frenzy, with the Case-Shiller figures reflecting the start of the pullback that began to pick up pace in June. Mortgage rates that nearly doubled this year have sidelined buyers, leading sales to drop throughout the US. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said Tuesday in a note that price growth will likely slow sharply over the coming quarters.

Seattle followed a similar trend. Home prices in the Seattle area remain well above where they were a year ago, but are cooling off.

According to the Case-Shiller index, Seattle-area prices were up about 19% in June from a year earlier, the smallest annual jump since last March. From May to June, prices dipped about 2%, the first month-to-month decline since late 2019.

The index, which lags by two months, tracks prices of single-family homes in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

Seattle had the 11th-fastest price growth among the 20 cities the index tracks. That’s a turnaround from approximately this time last year, when Seattle ranked third and price growth was breaking local records.

Other indicators have shown a similar market shift. From May through July, home prices in King County dropped 11%, while they were flat at the same time last year, according to separate data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Last month, the median single family home sold for $890,000 in King County, $770,000 in Snohomish County and $575,000 in Pierce County.

“The deceleration in U.S. housing prices that we began to observe several months ago continued in June,” said Craig Lazzara, a managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “It’s important to bear in mind that deceleration and decline are two entirely different things, and that prices are still rising at a robust clip.”

The wild bidding wars of the recent past are receding as sellers become more flexible: 92% of owners who sold their homes in the past year accepted some buyer-friendly terms, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

A measure of prices in 20 US cities increased 18.6% in June, down from the 20.5% gain in May. Tampa, Miami and Dallas posted the highest gains.

The market slowdown has caused some big investors to pull back. Home Partners of America, the single-family landlord owned by Blackstone Inc., will stop buying homes in 38 US cities. The company cited home-price appreciation, local regulations and market demand as some factors in figuring out where it would back away.

The index, which covers more than 27 years of data, is an important measure of the health of the housing market in part because of its breadth of measurements around the country.

