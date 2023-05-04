At a time when America’s smaller community and regional banks are facing questions about their financial health — most recently with First Republic Bank, PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp — Washington state may be a bit of an outlier.

As of March, the state’s four publicly traded regional banks — WaFd Bank, HomeStreet Bank, Umpqua Bank and Banner Bank — avoided the panics that doomed Silicon Valley Bank two months ago, according earnings reports for the first quarter of 2023 as well as interviews with top executives.

But the reports, the first official look at how the banks have weathered the crisis, also had some red flags for the broader Seattle-area economy.

Notably, three of the four banks saw less lending in key areas, including some categories of commercial real estate, partly due to higher interest rates, inflation and the broader national slowdown that hit Seattle and the rest of Washington last summer. Umpqua wasn’t able to provide comparable data, due to its recently completed merger with Columbia Bank, but did offer some analysis.

“Projects aren’t penciling the way they used to,” said Brent Beardall, CEO at Seattle-based WaFd, where overall lending was down by half last quarter versus the final quarter of 2022. With higher interest rates and inflation, a lot of commercial customers “are saying, ‘Wait a second — do I really want to start a new project?’” he said.

Depositors mostly staying put

After regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in mid-March amid bank runs, there were fears of widespread depositor flight from other smaller financial institutions to “too-big-to-fail” banks, which are assumed to have an implicit guarantee of a government bailout.

But as of March, depositors largely stuck with Washington’s regionals.

Where First Republic and PacWest saw net deposit declines of 41% and 17%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023, three of Washington’s regionals — WaFd Bank, HomeStreet Bank and Banner Bank — posted net declines of 5% or less. That’s in line with the 3.4% average decline for all small and mid-size U.S. banks, according to the Federal Reserve.

And, importantly, those net declines fit with a broader pattern that started last March, well before the SVB meltdown, when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates.

Those increases pushed up rates on assets such as U.S. Treasury bonds and money market accounts, making them more attractive to bank depositors. As a result, even many healthy banks, whose deposits had swelled under federal pandemic relief programs, saw some deposits leave.

From March 2022 to March 2023, deposits at all commercial banks in the U.S. fell by 4%, according to Federal Reserve data.

The outflows “really started late third quarter” of 2022, says Clint Stein, CEO of Tacoma-based Umpqua Bank. Assuming the Fed stops raising interest rates, Stein is thinks the outflows could “go through maybe the middle part of this year.”

That doesn’t mean some depositors weren’t nervous.

Stein, for example, recalls an Umpqua customer who made a “10-figure” withdrawal, or around half its total deposit, just days after the SVB meltdown. Stein said the customer was based in San Francisco, home to SVB, and had been deeply affected by the sight of “people …. lined up” outside of SVB branches, trying to get their money out.

Similarly, at WaFd, a potential depositor who had been considering splitting more than $10 million among WaFd and several other regional banks opted instead for one of the big national banks, says Beardall. “They just made the decision that, ‘No, we’re not going to go with regional banks.’”

But generally, Washingtonians have kept the faith with smaller local banks.

Seventy percent said they were “very confident” or “somewhat confident” about keeping their money in a local or regional bank, versus 65% for a large national bank, according to an April 13-17 survey by Seattle-based DHM Research.

“We need to slow our volume”

That confidence lags somewhat when it comes to lending.

Three of four regional banks saw declines in some new lending, including commercial real estate. The category can include everything from office buildings and retail shops to apartments and construction, depending on how each bank categorizes lending, and is often seen as a barometer for economic activity and investor confidence.

At Seattle-based HomeStreet, new commercial real estate lending, including for multifamily housing and construction and land development, in the first quarter of 2023 was down 54% over the prior quarter, according to the bank’s federal filings.

At WaFd, new consumer real estate lending, including for multifamily housing and construction, dropped 32% over the same period.

At Walla Walla-based Banner Bank, new commercial real estate lending, including loans for multifamily, construction and land, fell 16%.

Those falling loan volumes offer important insight into the slowdown in Seattle and elsewhere that began last summer.

To be sure, a big factor in falling commercial real estate loans was rising interest rates, which scared off many potential borrowers and also reduced the deposits that largely fund lending. Normal seasonal changes also played a role.

But many banks have also cut commercial real estate lending because of growing signs of lending risk.

In many office markets, remote work has pushed down occupancy rates and lowered expectations of future lease incomes. That has reduced many buildings’ assessed value, which makes them riskier to finance, says Brian Graham, a banking industry expert and co-founder at Klaros Group.

“Less valuable collateral means less loans,” he says.

Many lenders now are either avoiding office loans entirely or charging “meaningfully higher” interest rates “to compensate for the increased risk,” added Mark Mason, CEO of Seattle-based HomeStreet Bank.

Another potential red-flag for some lenders: brick-and-mortar retail, which struggled mightily during the pandemic — and was already losing customers to online competitors before COVID-19 — is seeing more vacancies and lower asset values in some markets.

For some banks, the only safe retail properties in the current market are “grocery-anchored retail centers with a high composition of service businesses,” Mason said. “The riskiest type are regional malls.”

Another risky asset, Mason, stand-alone big box retailers, like Macy’s.

Bankers’ risk aversion is also hitting the refinance market. Because banks typically loan only a percentage of the collateral’s value, struggling properties often can’t qualify for a full refinance.

Beardall saw that play out last quarter with a multifamily housing project that had opened last fall in a West Coast downtown — Beardall won’t say which — and was up for refinancing.

Because the project still wasn’t close to being fully leased, a new appraisal showed that its value had fallen 40% since the original loan. “In essence, all of their equity evaporated,” says Beardall. WaFd refinanced the project, but the customer needed to put in more of its own cash to do the deal, Beardall says.

In other cases, refinancing borrowers must pledge additional real estate as collateral, Mason said.

Some borrowers won’t be so lucky. When projects with seriously vacancy problems or other issues come up for refinancing, “there’s not going to be a lot of banks that are going to step in and say, ‘hey, I’ll take that and I’ll give you a very competitive rate,'” said Umpqua’s Stein.

The rise of the ‘burbs

In fact, some experts fear that a wave of “distressed” commercial properties could be poised to strike regional banks, which hold an estimated 68% of all commercial real estate loans nationally, according to a recent Bank of American report.

So far, that doesn’t appear to be happening at Washington’s regional banks.

While the percentage of nonperforming loans was up slightly quarter over quarter — from 0.14% to 0.17% at HomeStreet; from 0.15% to 0.17% at Banner; and from 0.18% to 0.21% at WaFd — they were still below the national average of 0.73%, according to Bankregdata.com, a website that collates federal banking data.

More broadly, bankers are anxious to avoid costly foreclosures and have strong incentives to work with borrowers. “As soon as we take back a property, the value goes down even further,” Beardall said.

But several banks also said they expect fewer distressed properties in the first place, because they insisted on more conservative terms and higher interest rates for the original loans.

The banks currently in trouble are often those that, up until 2020 or so, relied on ultra-low interest rates to maximize loan volumes, said Umpqua’s Stein. “I think that’s a little bit of what happened at SVB.”

Stein says banks that instead lent conservatively will also be well positioned when the commercial real estate market recovers. He and others also expect recovery to come soonest for projects in suburban areas, where many regional banks tended to focus.

Office projects in big urban downtowns may still be facing lower occupancy and falling values due to remote work, says Stein.

But in many suburbs, he said, “even in the depths of COVID, in a lot of those offices, people never left.”