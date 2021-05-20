Holland America Line said Thursday it will restart cruising to Alaska in July with roundtrips from Seattle aboard its 2,100-passenger ship Nieuw Amsterdam. The trips, without stopping in Canada as the cruises previously did, are made possible by the recent passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act.

Holland America said bookings are open for the 10 Saturday departures that will operate from July 24 through Oct. 2.

The company said plans for these cruises to fulfill Holland America Line’s obligations under the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) are expected to be approved, as are final instructions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The company said it is beginning the return-to-cruising preparation process effective immediately.

“Holland America Line has been cruising to Alaska for nearly 75 years, and we feel deeply committed to trying to help our friends in ‘The Great Land’ get back on their feet in any way we can this summer,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, in a news release. “Given the recent positive collaboration from the CDC, as well as optimism about a resolution with the PVSA, we feel like it’s now or never to give ourselves a chance to bring cruising back to Alaska this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line has started selling tickets for August sailings from Seattle to Alaska, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.